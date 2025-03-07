Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine met with a World Bank delegation headed by Regional Director Jean-Christophe Carret to discuss joint projects aimed at developing the country's health sector.



The talks focused on several areas, including primary healthcare services and equipping public hospitals with medical supplies and equipment.



Nassereddine stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of ongoing projects to maximize their benefits before their deadlines at the end of this year and the first quarter of next year.



He also called on the World Bank to play a key role in rebuilding the health sector, rehabilitating hospitals and health centers, and prioritizing the provision of medical equipment for public hospitals to ensure better services for vulnerable populations.



Carret affirmed the World Bank's support for Lebanon and the Health Ministry, noting that part of the bank's loan for rebuilding Lebanon's war-damaged infrastructure would be allocated to the health sector.



He added that the World Bank would continue supporting the ministry to meet the needs of the Lebanese people.