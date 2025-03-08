Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon

Lebanon News
08-03-2025 | 04:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had selected Michel Issa to be the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon.
 
"Michel is an outstanding businessman, a financial expert, and a leader with a remarkable career in Banking, Entrepreneurship, and International Trade," Trump said on Truth Social.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Michel Issa

Ambassador

Lebanon

LBCI Next
King Salman aid center launches food and clothing relief projects in Lebanon
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Egyptian Ambassador: Upcoming financial reforms in Lebanon, ministerial statement to be issued in hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

King Salman aid center launches food and clothing relief projects in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Behind the headlines: The power of female coworker friendships in LBCI’s newsroom on International Women’s Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More