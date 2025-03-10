News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh
Lebanon News
10-03-2025 | 13:44
High views
Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh
A group of young men narrowly escaped after Israeli forces opened fire near a school in the southern Lebanese town of Ramyeh, located in the Bint Jbeil district.
According to the National News Agency (NNA), Israeli soldiers descended from their position at the Ramiyeh military site toward the town's eastern entrance, aiming their rifles at the school. Local residents had repurposed the building as a service center.
Lebanon News
