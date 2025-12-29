Greece, Israel and Cyprus to step up joint exercises in eastern Mediterranean

Greece, Israel and Cyprus will step up joint air and naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean in 2026, deepening their defense cooperation, Greek military officials and a senior source said on Monday.



The three eastern Mediterranean nations have drawn closer over the past decade through joint military drills, defense procurement and energy cooperation, developments closely watched by regional rival Turkey.



Greece’s armed forces general staff (GEETHA) said senior military officials from the three countries signed a joint action plan for defense cooperation last week in Cyprus. It gave no further details.





Reuters