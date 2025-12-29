News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Greece, Israel and Cyprus to step up joint exercises in eastern Mediterranean
World News
29-12-2025 | 08:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Greece, Israel and Cyprus to step up joint exercises in eastern Mediterranean
Greece, Israel and Cyprus will step up joint air and naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean in 2026, deepening their defense cooperation, Greek military officials and a senior source said on Monday.
The three eastern Mediterranean nations have drawn closer over the past decade through joint military drills, defense procurement and energy cooperation, developments closely watched by regional rival Turkey.
Greece’s armed forces general staff (GEETHA) said senior military officials from the three countries signed a joint action plan for defense cooperation last week in Cyprus. It gave no further details.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Greece
Israel
Cyprus
Exercises
Mediterranean
Next
Moscow claims Kyiv fired drones at Putin residence, threatening negotiations
First UN visit to Sudan's El-Fasher finds traumatized civilians in 'unsafe conditions'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
0
World News
2025-11-11
China to step up policy support for private investment in energy sector
World News
2025-11-11
China to step up policy support for private investment in energy sector
0
World News
2025-10-01
Italy and Greece call on Israel not to hurt Gaza flotilla activists
World News
2025-10-01
Italy and Greece call on Israel not to hurt Gaza flotilla activists
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:13
Trump pushes for swift Gaza deal, warns Iran over nuclear activity
World News
14:13
Trump pushes for swift Gaza deal, warns Iran over nuclear activity
0
World News
10:50
Moscow claims Kyiv fired drones at Putin residence, threatening negotiations
World News
10:50
Moscow claims Kyiv fired drones at Putin residence, threatening negotiations
0
World News
08:30
First UN visit to Sudan's El-Fasher finds traumatized civilians in 'unsafe conditions'
World News
08:30
First UN visit to Sudan's El-Fasher finds traumatized civilians in 'unsafe conditions'
0
World News
06:22
Zelensky says occupied nuclear plant and territories remain unresolved in war talks
World News
06:22
Zelensky says occupied nuclear plant and territories remain unresolved in war talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-15
Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
World News
2025-11-15
Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties
0
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
4
Lebanon News
11:16
PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament
Lebanon News
11:16
PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament
5
Lebanon News
06:29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change
Lebanon News
06:29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change
6
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
7
Lebanon News
06:01
President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs
Lebanon News
06:01
President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs
8
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More