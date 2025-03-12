Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief

Lebanon’s First Lady Nehmat Aoun attended the sixty-ninth session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York alongside Lebanon’s U.N. envoy and other officials. Saudi Arabia chaired this year’s conference.



On the sidelines, Aoun met with Saudi, French, and Qatari officials to discuss family stability, women’s empowerment, and gender equality. She also participated in an Arab Women Organization seminar.



In a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Aoun conveyed President Joseph Aoun’s appreciation for U.N. support and highlighted the challenges faced by Lebanese women, particularly during recent Israeli attacks.