Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief

Lebanon News
12-03-2025 | 15:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief

Lebanon’s First Lady Nehmat Aoun attended the sixty-ninth session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York alongside Lebanon’s U.N. envoy and other officials. Saudi Arabia chaired this year’s conference.

On the sidelines, Aoun met with Saudi, French, and Qatari officials to discuss family stability, women’s empowerment, and gender equality. She also participated in an Arab Women Organization seminar.

In a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Aoun conveyed President Joseph Aoun’s appreciation for U.N. support and highlighted the challenges faced by Lebanese women, particularly during recent Israeli attacks.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nehmat Aoun

Saudi Arabia

United Nations

António Guterres

Joseph Aoun

LBCI Next
IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Lebanon's First Lady honors women’s contributions on International Women's Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

UN chief says 630 aid trucks entered Gaza on first day of ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-14

UN rights chief arrives in Syria for first ever visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:57

Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:30

Meeting discusses World Bank's infrastructure reconstruction project for Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:13

Trump cites 'positive' messages on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP jimmy jabbour tells LBCI: No real measures to secure Syria border, new regional reality 'undeniable'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-26

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:57

Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:42

IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More