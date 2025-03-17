King Salman Aid Center distributes 565 food baskets to over 2,800 people in Beirut

Lebanon News
17-03-2025 | 09:37
King Salman Aid Center distributes 565 food baskets to over 2,800 people in Beirut
0min
King Salman Aid Center distributes 565 food baskets to over 2,800 people in Beirut

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Lebanon announced that it is continuing the implementation of its 2025 Food Basket Project in Beirut, distributing 565 food baskets to benefit more than 2,800 individuals.
 

Lebanon News

King Salman Aid Center

Aid

Distribution

Beirut

Food Baskets

