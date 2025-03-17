News
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
King Salman Aid Center distributes 565 food baskets to over 2,800 people in Beirut
Lebanon News
17-03-2025 | 09:37
King Salman Aid Center distributes 565 food baskets to over 2,800 people in Beirut
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Lebanon announced that it is continuing the implementation of its 2025 Food Basket Project in Beirut, distributing 565 food baskets to benefit more than 2,800 individuals.
Lebanon News
King Salman Aid Center
Aid
Distribution
Beirut
Food Baskets
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah Radwan Force command site in South Lebanon
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on Aainata in South Lebanon kills two
0
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions
Lebanon News
15:07
0
Middle East News
14:48
Syria state media reports Israeli strike near southern city of Daraa
Middle East News
14:48
0
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:36
0
Lebanon News
14:11
Lebanese Cabinet session addresses key issues: Border security, public sector reforms, and diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
14:11
0
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions
Lebanon News
15:07
0
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:36
0
Lebanon News
14:11
Lebanese Cabinet session addresses key issues: Border security, public sector reforms, and diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
14:11
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
0
Lebanon Economy
10:02
Economy Minister Amer Bisat discusses government efficiency project with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Lebanon Economy
10:02
0
World News
2025-02-27
Starmer says Ukraine truce 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'
World News
2025-02-27
0
Middle East News
2025-02-01
Egypt's Sisi tells Trump world 'counting on' him for Middle East peace
Middle East News
2025-02-01
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Yohmor leaves two dead, two injured
Lebanon News
13:38
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese army reinforces border security amid escalating tensions with Syria — the details
Lebanon News
04:29
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Heavy clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and Syrian groups near Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
Lebanon News
11:27
3
Lebanon News
12:19
Clashes on Lebanon-Syria border leave several wounded, Lebanese army retaliates
Lebanon News
12:19
4
Lebanon News
10:40
President Aoun says: The Situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue
Lebanon News
10:40
5
Lebanon News
04:18
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah Radwan Force command site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:18
6
Middle East News
04:42
Iran expresses regret over recent Lebanese-Syrian border tensions
Middle East News
04:42
7
Lebanon News
07:53
Israel's military claims two Hezbollah members hit in south Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
07:53
8
Middle East News
05:52
SANA: Journalist, photographer injured near Syrian-Lebanese border in alleged Hezbollah missile strike
Middle East News
05:52
