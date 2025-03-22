Lebanese Army closes four illegal border crossings in Qaa and Hermel

22-03-2025 | 04:58
Lebanese Army closes four illegal border crossings in Qaa and Hermel
Lebanese Army closes four illegal border crossings in Qaa and Hermel

On Saturday, the Lebanese Army Command announced that as part of its ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and infiltration along the northern and eastern borders, a military unit successfully closed four illegal border crossings in the Qaa and Qasr - Hermel regions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Illegal

Border Crossings

