Germany's Mueller to leave Bayern Munich after 25 years

Sports News
05-04-2025 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany&#39;s Mueller to leave Bayern Munich after 25 years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany's Mueller to leave Bayern Munich after 25 years

Thomas Mueller will leave Bayern Munich after 25 seasons at the club at the end of the campaign, the veteran midfielder announced on social media on Saturday.

Mueller, who came through the Bayern junior system and has won two Champions Leagues along with 12 Bundesliga titles, said the decision was made by the club and "not what I would have wished."

The 35-year-old, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, did not reveal where he would play next season.


AFP
 

Sports News

Germany

Thomas Mueller

Bayern Munich

Football

Soccer

NBA says it will explore creating new pro league in Europe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-07

Canada's Trudeau to resign as prime minister after nine years, blames party infighting

LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Munich security meet: Organizers say

LBCI
World News
2025-03-31

France's Le Pen barred from running for office for five years after conviction

LBCI
World News
2025-02-05

Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2025-03-27

NBA says it will explore creating new pro league in Europe

LBCI
Sports News
2025-03-25

Iran qualify for 2026 World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2025-03-06

Neymar back for Brazil after 16-month absence

LBCI
Sports News
2025-02-24

Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-07

Nine Egyptians freed after 19 months in Sudanese captivity

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-14

Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02

Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south — US wants answers: What’s the latest?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More