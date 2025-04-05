Thomas Mueller will leave Bayern Munich after 25 seasons at the club at the end of the campaign, the veteran midfielder announced on social media on Saturday.



Mueller, who came through the Bayern junior system and has won two Champions Leagues along with 12 Bundesliga titles, said the decision was made by the club and "not what I would have wished."



The 35-year-old, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, did not reveal where he would play next season.





AFP