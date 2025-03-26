News
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh's probe scheduled for next Thursday
Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 07:03
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh's probe scheduled for next Thursday
The First Investigative Judge in Mount Lebanon has scheduled the start of the investigation for next Thursday in the lawsuit against former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh, filed by MP Elias Jaradeh and the lawyers of the "The People Want Reform" association—Hassan Bazzi, Pierre Haddad, Najib Farhat, Tarek Ezzo, and Mohammad Lamaa—against:
- Optimum Company
- Riad Salameh
- Wassim Mansouri
- Several banks and their board chairmen
The lawsuit alleges the embezzlement of $8 billion through Optimum and Salameh, with the remaining defendants accused of involvement and withholding information from the judiciary.
