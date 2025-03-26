Former BDL governor Riad Salameh's probe scheduled for next Thursday

Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh&#39;s probe scheduled for next Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh's probe scheduled for next Thursday

The First Investigative Judge in Mount Lebanon has scheduled the start of the investigation for next Thursday in the lawsuit against former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh, filed by MP Elias Jaradeh and the lawyers of the "The People Want Reform" association—Hassan Bazzi, Pierre Haddad, Najib Farhat, Tarek Ezzo, and Mohammad Lamaa—against:  

-          Optimum Company 

-          Riad Salameh 

-          Wassim Mansouri 

-          Several banks and their board chairmen 

The lawsuit alleges the embezzlement of $8 billion through Optimum and Salameh, with the remaining defendants accused of involvement and withholding information from the judiciary.

Lebanon News

BDL

Governor

Riad Salameh

Probe

Investigation

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Syrian source to LBCI: Syrian Defense Minister's talks with Lebanese counterpart postponed due to upcoming government formation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23

Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16

The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-25

Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Economy Minister meets Beirut Traders Association: State of commercial sector is devastated

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Lebanese FM discusses Israeli withdrawal with French and Irish officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-09

Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm

LBCI
World News
2025-03-24

White House confirms journalist was accidentally texted classified war plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh's probe scheduled for next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:58

Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More