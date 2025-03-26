Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian

Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 10:29
High views
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
0min
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh. 

The meeting, attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and Berri's advisor Mahmoud Berri, focused on political developments in Lebanon and the region and bilateral relations between Lebanon and France.  

Berri also continued discussions on the latest political developments during a separate meeting with former Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Elias Murr in the presence of MP Michel Murr.

Lebanon News

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Lebanon

French

Envoy

Le Drian

