Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea responded to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s latest remarks, saying: “Sheikh Naim, you don’t get to act on your own. Only the Lebanese government has the authority to make such decisions, as it represents the majority of the Lebanese people.''



He added, ''Lebanon is a sovereign state, particularly under its new presidency. It’s unacceptable for anyone to take matters into their own hands. That would turn the country into a lawless arena with no governing authority or legal framework.''



Geagea emphasized, ''If you have suggestions about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, bring them to your party’s representatives in the Cabinet. That’s where such proposals should be discussed—and where decisions should be made.”