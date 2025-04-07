Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank

Middle East News
07-04-2025 | 06:51
High views
Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank
Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank

French President Emmanuel Macron said on a visit to Cairo on Monday that he was strongly opposed to any displacement or annexation in Gaza and the West Bank.

"This would be a violation of international law and a serious threat to the security of the entire region, including Israel," he said as he met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

AFP
 

