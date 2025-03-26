The office of Information Minister Paul Morcos clarified that the proposal of candidates for Télé Liban's board of directors falls within the minister's legal authority, while the final decision rests with the Cabinet.



In a statement, the office reiterated the minister's remarks at the end of the last Cabinet session, confirming that Télé Liban appointments are not subject to the administrative appointment mechanism.



It emphasized that Télé Liban is a private company governed by commercial law rather than a public institution, with its own regulatory framework established by decree.



The statement stressed that the minister remains committed to upholding the law as a foundation for institutional governance in Lebanon, underscoring the need for collective efforts to elevate the media sector to the desired standards.