Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment

Sources close to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam clarified that he did not threaten to resign but outlined possible scenarios regarding appointing a new central bank governor.



According to the sources, Salam stated, "We are either facing consensus, an appointment, or resignation."



They added that the prime minister remains committed to ensuring state institutions' proper functioning and respect. If an appointment is made against his wishes, he will handle the matter based on the priorities he determines as head of government.