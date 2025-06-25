News
US and Iran disagree on scale of damage to nuclear facilities, Kremlin aide says
World News
25-06-2025 | 15:22
US and Iran disagree on scale of damage to nuclear facilities, Kremlin aide says
The United States and Iran disagree when it comes to how much damage U.S. air strikes caused to Iranian nuclear facilities, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.
Ushakov said Moscow welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and hoped it lasted and noted what he said were differing assessments of the impact of the U.S. attack.
"The one that carried out the strikes believes significant damage was inflicted. And the one who received these strikes believes that everything was prepared in advance and that these objects did not suffer excessive, significant damage," Ushakov told reporters.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Iran
Strikes
Iran
Nuclear
Kremlin
Middle East News
03:49
Israel says 'still early' to assess damage to Iran nuclear sites
Middle East News
03:49
Israel says 'still early' to assess damage to Iran nuclear sites
0
World News
2025-05-21
US intel suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities: CNN
World News
2025-05-21
US intel suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities: CNN
0
Middle East News
2025-05-11
Iran president says calls to dismantle nuclear facilities 'unacceptable'
Middle East News
2025-05-11
Iran president says calls to dismantle nuclear facilities 'unacceptable'
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel says killed top Iran commander and aide to supreme leader
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel says killed top Iran commander and aide to supreme leader
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
0
World News
11:04
Trump says will make Spain 'pay' on trade for resisting NATO spending hike
World News
11:04
Trump says will make Spain 'pay' on trade for resisting NATO spending hike
0
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
0
Middle East News
13:55
Israeli commandos operated in Iran during 12-day war: Military
Middle East News
13:55
Israeli commandos operated in Iran during 12-day war: Military
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
0
World News
2025-04-03
Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM
World News
2025-04-03
Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
3
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
4
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
5
Lebanon News
04:45
Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq
Lebanon News
04:45
Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq
6
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam welcomes World Bank's $250 million emergency assistance package
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam welcomes World Bank's $250 million emergency assistance package
7
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
8
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
