US and Iran disagree on scale of damage to nuclear facilities, Kremlin aide says

World News
25-06-2025 | 15:22
High views
US and Iran disagree on scale of damage to nuclear facilities, Kremlin aide says
0min
US and Iran disagree on scale of damage to nuclear facilities, Kremlin aide says

The United States and Iran disagree when it comes to how much damage U.S. air strikes caused to Iranian nuclear facilities, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Ushakov said Moscow welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and hoped it lasted and noted what he said were differing assessments of the impact of the U.S. attack.

"The one that carried out the strikes believes significant damage was inflicted. And the one who received these strikes believes that everything was prepared in advance and that these objects did not suffer excessive, significant damage," Ushakov told reporters.

Reuters

