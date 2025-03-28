Macron expresses solidarity with Lebanon, calls for Israeli withdrawal and reform support

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity with the Lebanese people after a meeting with President Joseph Aoun.



Following the talks, Macron condemned the recent Israeli strikes on Lebanon and emphasized France's commitment to supporting Lebanon through its ongoing challenges.



"France stands with Lebanon because we understand the scale of the country's challenges," Macron said.



He also underscored the importance of the reform agenda proposed by President Aoun, particularly the need to reform Lebanon's banking sector as a crucial step toward reconstruction.



Macron called on the Israeli army to withdraw from five key positions in southern Lebanon. It reiterated France's commitment to supporting energy projects in Lebanon, offering France's expertise and the involvement of French companies in these ventures.



Commenting on the Israeli airstrikes, Macron described them as unilateral actions that violated commitments and were aligned with Hezbollah's objectives.



He urged both parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, affirming that France would continue working towards achieving this goal.



Macron expressed his optimism about Lebanon's future, stating that the country is on the right path toward creating a more stable Middle East.



He also announced ongoing collaboration between Lebanon and France on an International Monetary Fund financing program and judicial reforms. A French delegation is scheduled to visit Beirut to assist in these efforts.



Regarding the ceasefire, Macron stated that a monitoring mechanism is in place, and so far, there has been no confirmation of Hezbollah's attacks on Israel. He emphasized that Israel's actions against Lebanon are unjustifiable.



In light of the day's events, Macron said he would contact U.S. President Donald Trump, deeming the situation in Lebanon "unacceptable."



He also revealed that both the Lebanese and Syrian presidents had been provided with means to prevent weapons smuggling into the region.

Macron emphasized, ''I will speak with Netanyahu to ensure full respect for the ceasefire in Lebanon, and my discussions with him have not ceased.''