Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
Lebanon News
13-04-2025 | 14:00
High views
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
The National News Agency reported Sunday that an Israeli drone launched an airstrike using a guided missile targeting the Debesh area on the eastern outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor al-Shaqif.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Drone
Strike
