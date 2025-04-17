Finance Minister Yassine Jaber meets with UN-Habitat regional representative to discuss cooperation and land reform

Lebanon News
17-04-2025 | 03:36
High views
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber meets with UN-Habitat regional representative to discuss cooperation and land reform
2min
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber meets with UN-Habitat regional representative to discuss cooperation and land reform

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber met with Rania Hedeya, the regional representative of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (U.N.-Habitat), in the presence of  Director General of Land Registration and Cadastre Georges Maarawi, Minister Jaber’s advisor Claudine Karaki, and U.N.-Habitat urban planning coordinator Ornella Nohra.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and U.N.-Habitat. 

Discussions focused on the ministry’s priorities and how the program could provide support at both the central and regional levels.

They also agreed on the need to accelerate this cooperation to achieve tangible results that improve public services and enhance information security.

Several key technical issues were discussed, including the need to standardize property valuation criteria based on scientific foundations, modernize existing systems, and establish a disaster recovery site for data backup. 

The parties also discussed the importance of creating accurate maps of state-owned private properties.

The conversation touched on the possibility of launching a reconstruction platform for Lebanon, with Minister Jaber stressing the importance of placing such a platform under the supervision of the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR).

The meeting also included a review of successful international experiences. 

Hedeya cited Egypt’s experience developing the betterment tax, which increased state revenues. 

She also pointed to opportunities for support from some European countries, particularly in developing Lebanon’s land registry system and revitalizing the agricultural sector to boost economic growth. 

This would include a focus on exporting high-value crops and working with European partners.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Finance Minister

UN Habitat

United Nations

Meeting

