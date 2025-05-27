News
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties
Lebanon News
27-05-2025 | 07:59
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber met with Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari on Tuesday morning, where the two discussed Lebanon's reform efforts and broader bilateral relations.
According to a statement from the ministry's media office, the talks focused on the new reform dynamics underway at the Finance Ministry. These include accelerated measures aimed at ensuring financial and monetary stability while promoting economic growth.
The meeting also touched on the positive momentum in Lebanese-Saudi relations, highlighted by recent supportive stances from Riyadh. The ministry expressed hope that these developments will not only strengthen ties between the two countries but also encourage investment and help revive Lebanon's struggling economy.
Jaber voiced satisfaction with the meeting's tone and expressed optimism that Lebanon's ongoing reforms—both at the governmental and legislative levels—could signal the beginning of a new phase of recovery and economic improvement.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
Saudi Arabia
Ambassador
Reform
Progress
Next
Blaze erupts for second day at Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, prompting swift firefighting response
Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Previous
