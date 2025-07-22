Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation

22-07-2025 | 10:39
Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation
2min
Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber received U.S. envoy Tom Barrack at his office in the ministry on Tuesday morning, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

The meeting focused on the reform initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Finance as part of the government’s broader reform plan—particularly in the areas of banking sector restructuring.

Key progress includes the adoption of the banking secrecy law, the upcoming approval of the banking sector regulatory law, the appointment of vice governors for the central bank, and members of the Banking Control Commission.

The discussions also touched on modernization and digitization efforts in key sectors such as customs, including the development of port operations, as well as reforms in real estate services and other domains.

These efforts are expected to enhance public finances, support Lebanon’s path toward financial and economic recovery, align with the IMF’s policy framework, and help restore international confidence. Ultimately, this would improve Lebanon’s credit ratings and encourage foreign aid and investment.

Minister Jaber emphasized to Barrack the importance of a stable security environment to allow the government to proceed with its reform agenda, stressing that stability remains the fundamental driver of economic and financial progress and of achieving real, sustainable development.

In the same context, Minister Jaber held a follow-up meeting with a French delegation that included Jacques De Lajugie, economic adviser to the French envoy, and Hugo Bruel, deputy head of the economic section at the French Embassy.

These regular meetings focus on the progress of reforms, in line with France’s interest in organizing a conference to support Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Finance Minister

Reform

Progress

US Envoy

Tom Barrack

French Delegation

Lebanon

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform
