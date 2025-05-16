MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy

Lebanon News
16-05-2025 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy

MP Ghayath Yazbek of the Strong Republic bloc said that insisting on holding onto weapons only weakens the Lebanese state's position in efforts to push Israel out of Lebanese territory.

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he urged Hezbollah to empower the Lebanese state by handing over this leverage, allowing it to negotiate more effectively with international actors to end Israel's occupation of southern border points.

Yazbek also said he supports the idea that Lebanon should be the last country to sign a peace deal with Israel.

Commenting on Beirut's upcoming municipal elections, he stressed the importance of Christian participation to prevent the city from falling under one political group, adding: "We have not allied with Hezbollah in Beirut—our candidacy is a statement of faith in the city's diversity."

Lebanon News

MP Ghayath Yazbek

Beirut

Hezbollah

Lebanon

LBCI Next
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

MP Razi El Hage tells LBCI: Lebanese army will no longer tolerate defiance against the state

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-04

MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Salam meets UN Truce Supervision delegation, reviews security in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-08

Gaza rescuers say no fuel left for 75 percent of their vehicles

LBCI
Middle East News
06:55

Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More