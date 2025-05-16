News
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
Lebanon News
16-05-2025 | 05:00
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
MP Ghayath Yazbek of the Strong Republic bloc said that insisting on holding onto weapons only weakens the Lebanese state's position in efforts to push Israel out of Lebanese territory.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he urged Hezbollah to empower the Lebanese state by handing over this leverage, allowing it to negotiate more effectively with international actors to end Israel's occupation of southern border points.
Yazbek also said he supports the idea that Lebanon should be the last country to sign a peace deal with Israel.
Commenting on Beirut's upcoming municipal elections, he stressed the importance of Christian participation to prevent the city from falling under one political group, adding: "We have not allied with Hezbollah in Beirut—our candidacy is a statement of faith in the city's diversity."
Lebanon News
MP Ghayath Yazbek
Beirut
Hezbollah
Lebanon
