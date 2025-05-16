86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI

Lebanon News
16-05-2025 | 05:11
High views
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI

Sources told LBCI that 86 individuals have been arrested so far by the Lebanese Army on suspicion of involvement in shootings that occurred in the wake of the municipal and local elections.

The incidents took place in the governorates of North Lebanon, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon, shortly after election results were announced. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Arrest

Elections

Results

UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
