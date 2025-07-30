Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people

Businessman Bahaa Hariri said that Lebanon and the region are going through a critical phase.



He stressed that Lebanon needs honest and loyal individuals, adding: “We are here at the forefront of Harirism, and it is essential that we stand by Lebanon during this delicate period and look, as those devoted to it, for ways to help in every possible way.”



Speaking to LBCI upon his arrival at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, Hariri revealed that he and his family will return permanently to Lebanon in September.



He emphasized the importance of ensuring that weapons remain solely in the hands of the Lebanese state.



“Our message is one of unity,” Hariri said, “and God willing, we will be able to reach a comprehensive solution.”