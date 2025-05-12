MP Imad Al-Hout tells LBCI: Equal power-sharing in Beirut is a priority in municipal elections

MP Imad Al-Hout emphasized that the top national priority remains restoring trust to attract foreign investment. He said this issue requires serious reforms, banking sector restructuring, and clearly defining Lebanon's financial gap.



Speaking to LBCI, Al-Hout announced that he and fellow MP Nabil Badr submitted a draft law regulating the powers of governors regarding deadlines for handling municipal council decisions.



On the municipal elections in Beirut, he noted that one electoral list consists of a coalition of political parties, while the other includes independents and family-based candidates. He stressed that maintaining equal power-sharing remains the most essential principle.