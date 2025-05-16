Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections

Lebanon News
16-05-2025 | 03:12
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
2min
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections

The General Directorate of Civil Defense issued a statement announcing that, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of voters during the third phase of municipal and local elections—scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025, in the governorates of Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel—all operational units have been placed on full alert.

Acting on the instructions of Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, the acting Director General of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Nabil Farah, issued a directive putting all operational teams on 100% readiness starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, through 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 19, to allow for immediate response to any emergency.

Civil Defense teams and vehicles will be deployed on the ground starting  5:00 a.m. Sunday at key intersections and around polling stations across districts, in accordance with a detailed pre-established deployment plan.

The joint field monitoring room, overseen by General Farah has also been reactivated to coordinate efforts between regions and all agencies supervising the elections, ensuring around-the-clock preparedness.

The General Directorate reaffirmed its commitment to supporting this national milestone by safeguarding public safety. It called on citizens to cooperate and report any emergency by dialing 125 or contacting 70192693 for immediate assistance.

Lebanon News

Civil Defense

Lebanon

Municipal Elections

MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
