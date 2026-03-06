Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea opposes two-year extension of parliament, proposes six-month delay to elections

Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces, warned against attempts to extend the term of the Lebanese parliament for two years under the pretext of the current war, arguing that such a move would further weaken the country’s already fragile institutions.



In a statement, Geagea said some parties are trying to exploit the difficult circumstances Lebanon is facing due to the war on its territory in recent days in order to prolong their mandate in parliament for as long as possible.



While acknowledging that the country is currently experiencing tragic conditions and that force majeure may prevent the organization of parliamentary elections on schedule next May, he stressed that these circumstances would not last for two years.



For this reason, Geagea said he opposes a two-year extension of parliament’s term.



He added that the “Strong Republic” parliamentary bloc submitted a draft law on Friday proposing to postpone the elections and extend parliament’s mandate for only six months.



According to Geagea, the current exceptional conditions affecting Lebanon are expected to last only for several weeks, making a limited delay more appropriate.



He also warned that, alongside the destruction already affecting the country, Lebanon should not inflict further damage on its remaining constitutional institutions.



Geagea therefore called on all members of parliament to support the proposed law, saying it addresses the extraordinary circumstances facing Lebanon while preventing what he described as the institutional stagnation of parliament.