Trump says he wants 'real deal' to end nuclear problem with Iran

World News
17-06-2025 | 04:32

Trump says he wants &#39;real deal&#39; to end nuclear problem with Iran
2min
Trump says he wants 'real deal' to end nuclear problem with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted a "real deal" to end the nuclear problem with Iran and indicated he may send senior American officials to meet with the Islamic Republic as the Israel-Iran air war raged for a fifth straight day.

He made the comments during his midnight departure from Canada, where he attended the Group of Seven nations summit on Monday, according to comments posted by a CBS News reporter on social media platform X.

Trump predicted that Israel would not be slowing its attacks on Iran. "You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," the CBS journalist quoted Trump as saying on Air Force One.

He said "I may", on the prospect of sending U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iran.

Washington has said Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran, even as the military confrontation unfolds.

World leaders meeting at the Group of Seven summit called for a de-escalation of the worst-ever conflict between the regional foes, saying Iran was a source of instability and must never have a nuclear weapon while affirming Israel's right to defend itself.

Trump, who left the summit early due to the Middle East situation, said his departure had "nothing to do with" working on a deal between Israel and Iran after French President Emmanuel Macron said the U.S. had initiated a ceasefire proposal.

"Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late on Monday.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Nuclear

Iran

Israel

