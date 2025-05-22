News
LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
22-05-2025 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea praised Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' visit to Lebanon, hailing him as the first Arab head of state to visit under the new Lebanese presidency.
Geagea emphasized Abbas’ clear commitment to supporting Lebanon and establishing a healthy Lebanese-Palestinian relationship.
Geagea commended Abbas’ firm stance against the presence of Palestinian weapons inside or outside refugee camps—a position Geagea noted is rarely expressed so explicitly, even by Lebanese officials.
He stressed that Abbas’ remarks affirming respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and laws, and rejecting any military activity outside the authority of the Lebanese Army, undermine the justifications used by groups still holding illegal arms under the banner of resistance.
Geagea called on the Lebanese government to set a firm, weeks-long timetable to collect Palestinian weapons and assume security control over the camps and their surroundings. He said this step should pave the way for the removal of all illegal arms across the country.
He concluded by saying that it is time for the Lebanese people to live under a real state that monopolizes arms and makes its military and security decisions solely through legitimate institutions.
