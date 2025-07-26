Israeli drone carrying grenade crashes in Meiss El Jabal, says Lebanese Army

The Lebanese Army announced that an Israeli drone carrying a hand grenade crashed in the outskirts of Meiss El Jabal in the Marjaayoun district on Saturday, amid ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.



In a statement, the Army Command – Directorate of Orientation said the incident occurred on July 26, 2025, and was part of Israel’s continued acts of aggression.



An army patrol secured the area, detonated the grenade, and transferred the drone to a specialised unit for inspection and further action.