Labor and Economy Ministers launch joint effort to advance Lebanon's economic recovery

Lebanon Economy
18-07-2025 | 04:53
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Labor and Economy Ministers launch joint effort to advance Lebanon's economic recovery
Labor and Economy Ministers launch joint effort to advance Lebanon's economic recovery

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar met Friday morning with Economy Minister Amer Bisat, in the presence of working teams from both ministries.

Minister Bassat informed Minister Haidar that the Economy Ministry is working on developing an economic vision to revitalize the sector and is holding bilateral meetings with other ministries where there are points of intersection, in order to activate the plan and shape a comprehensive vision for Lebanon’s economic recovery. 

A joint team from both ministries was formed to follow up on the matter.

For his part, Minister Bisat listened to Minister Haidar as he outlined the files currently being handled by the Labor Ministry, the accomplishments achieved so far, and the projects planned for the future.

