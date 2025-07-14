Walid Jumblatt reaffirms Syria's unity, says Israeli threats cannot continue indefinitely

14-07-2025 | 12:13
Walid Jumblatt reaffirms Syria&#39;s unity, says Israeli threats cannot continue indefinitely
Walid Jumblatt reaffirms Syria's unity, says Israeli threats cannot continue indefinitely

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt affirmed that Syria "was and will remain united."

Speaking after his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, he said: “Some people in Sweida misunderstood me — it is under the protection of the Syrian state.”

He added, “As for Lebanon, our understanding is to preserve Greater Lebanon. Historically, the Levant stretches from Lebanon to Iraq, but we remain committed to the current states.”

Jumblatt stressed that the remaining appointments will move forward as planned.

He said he and Berri discussed several issues, including the situation in the south, noting that the matter is in safe hands and that he refuses to interfere in it.

Describing Israeli threats as a “constant sword hanging overhead,” he added, “But things can’t go on like this — either there is a ceasefire or there isn’t.”

