News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Speaker Berri meets new French ceasefire envoy amid ongoing Israeli violations of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
18-07-2025 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Speaker Berri meets new French ceasefire envoy amid ongoing Israeli violations of UN Resolution 1701
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the new French representative to the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee, General Valentin Seiler, at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh.
The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and Berri’s adviser Mahmoud Berri.
Discussions focused on the current situation, particularly on the ground, in light of Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire and U.N. Resolution 1701, as well as the work of the monitoring committee.
Lebanon News
Parliament Speaker
Nabih Berri
Lebanon
Ceasefire
France
Next
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31
Behind closed doors: UN envoy meets Hezbollah official to discuss Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31
Behind closed doors: UN envoy meets Hezbollah official to discuss Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
MP Ashraf Beydoun tells LBCI: Israeli violations undermine UN Resolution 1701; praises President Aoun’s leadership
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
MP Ashraf Beydoun tells LBCI: Israeli violations undermine UN Resolution 1701; praises President Aoun’s leadership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
0
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese PM praises Sheikh Sami Abi Al-Muna for promoting calm and national unity
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese PM praises Sheikh Sami Abi Al-Muna for promoting calm and national unity
0
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
0
Lebanon News
07:23
French Ambassador, Lebanese FM discuss Syria and UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
07:23
French Ambassador, Lebanese FM discuss Syria and UNIFIL mandate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:40
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
World News
14:40
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site
Lebanon News
12:01
Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site
2
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
6
Lebanon News
11:16
Israeli army: Senior Hezbollah naval commander killed in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
11:16
Israeli army: Senior Hezbollah naval commander killed in southern Lebanon strike
7
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
After 40 years behind bars, Georges Abdallah set to walk free—will politics stand in the way again?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
After 40 years behind bars, Georges Abdallah set to walk free—will politics stand in the way again?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More