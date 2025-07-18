Speaker Berri meets new French ceasefire envoy amid ongoing Israeli violations of UN Resolution 1701

18-07-2025 | 06:37
Speaker Berri meets new French ceasefire envoy amid ongoing Israeli violations of UN Resolution 1701
Speaker Berri meets new French ceasefire envoy amid ongoing Israeli violations of UN Resolution 1701

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the new French representative to the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee, General Valentin Seiler, at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh. 

The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and Berri’s adviser Mahmoud Berri. 

Discussions focused on the current situation, particularly on the ground, in light of Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire and U.N. Resolution 1701, as well as the work of the monitoring committee.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

