French Ambassador, Lebanese FM discuss Syria and UNIFIL mandate

Lebanon News
18-07-2025 | 07:23
High views
French Ambassador, Lebanese FM discuss Syria and UNIFIL mandate
French Ambassador, Lebanese FM discuss Syria and UNIFIL mandate

Lebanon's Foreign Minister, Youssef Rajji, met with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, to discuss the latest developments in Syria and the need to shield Lebanon from any potential fallout.

Both sides emphasized the urgency of resolving outstanding issues between Lebanon and Syria, underscoring the importance of coordinated diplomacy during a period of regional volatility.

Ambassador Magro briefed Minister Rajji on ongoing diplomatic efforts led by France to secure the renewal of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate remains vital to stability along the border.

He also shared updates on France's ongoing discussions with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack regarding Lebanon, signaling continued coordination between Paris and Washington over key regional files.

Lebanon News

French

Ambassador

Lebanese

FM

Youssef Rajji

Syria

UNIFIL

Mandate

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
President Aoun holds a series of meetings on regional diplomatic ties and domestic security
