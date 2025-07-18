President Aoun holds a series of meetings on regional diplomatic ties and domestic security

18-07-2025 | 06:58
President Aoun holds a series of meetings on regional diplomatic ties and domestic security
2min
President Aoun holds a series of meetings on regional diplomatic ties and domestic security

President Joseph Aoun extended his condolences to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, expressing his sympathies over the victims of the fire that broke out in a commercial center in Kut, Wasit Province.

 

In his message, Aoun conveyed Lebanon’s solidarity—on behalf of both the government and people—with Iraq during this tragedy, affirming the Lebanese people’s support for their Iraqi counterparts and Lebanon’s readiness to offer any form of assistance to help confront the aftermath of the disaster.

 

Separately, Aoun met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov to discuss ways to strengthen Lebanese-Russian relations and the invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin for Aoun to attend the upcoming first Arab-Russian summit.

 

Additionally, President Aoun chaired a ministerial and security meeting focused on the country's internal security situation. The session addressed overcrowding in Lebanese prisons—particularly the rising number of Syrian detainees—and explored legal and procedural measures to resolve the issue efficiently.

 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Iraq

Russia

Prisons

French Ambassador, Lebanese FM discuss Syria and UNIFIL mandate
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
