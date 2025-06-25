FM Rajji discusses upcoming development conference and UNIFIL role with Spanish Ambassador

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Youssef Rajji, met with the Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesús Santos Aguado, who briefed him on the ongoing preparations and details of the upcoming International Conference on Financing for Development, scheduled to take place at the end of this month in Seville, Spain, with Lebanon set to participate.



The meeting also touched on Lebanese-Spanish relations, particularly at the political level.



Ambassador Aguado praised the leadership of former UNIFIL commander, Spanish General Aroldo Lázaro, and reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to UNIFIL’s role in Lebanon.



He also presented Minister Rajji with an overview of the cultural activities organized by the Spanish Embassy in Lebanon.