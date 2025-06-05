Interior Minister meets UNIFIL commander and Lebanese ambassador to Egypt

Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar met Thursday with the head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, to discuss the mission’s work in South Lebanon and its cooperation with Lebanese authorities.



According to a statement from the ministry, the talks focused on the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which outlines the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and defines the role of UNIFIL in supporting peace and stability along the southern border.



Minister Al-Hajjar stressed Lebanon’s commitment to maximum cooperation with the U.N. mission, particularly during this sensitive period.



The minister also held separate talks with Lebanon’s ambassador to Egypt, Ali Al-Halabi.