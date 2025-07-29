President Aoun, PM Salam hold talks on Parliament session, Algeria visit

Lebanon News
29-07-2025 | 02:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun, PM Salam hold talks on Parliament session, Algeria visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun, PM Salam hold talks on Parliament session, Algeria visit

President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at Baabda Palace on Tuesday, where the two discussed the country's overall situation and the legislative agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session.

The meeting also covered notable issues President Aoun intends to raise during his official visit to Algeria, which includes a series of meetings.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Nawaf Salam

Baabda

Agenda

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-10

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Lebanon's President Aoun and PM Salam honor fallen journalists on Press Martyrs' Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

President Aoun heads to Algeria for official visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

President Aoun heads to Algeria for official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23

Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-11

Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17

Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announces finance committee's approval of Banking Reform Law ahead of General Assembly vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Bint Jbeil kills one, injures four: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More