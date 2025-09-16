Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-09-2025 | 09:44
High views
Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields
Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Hamas would be in "big trouble" if they use hostages in Gaza as human shields during a new offensive launched by Israel.

"We'll wait to hear what happens, because I hear Hamas is trying to use the old human shield deal, and if they do that they're going to be in big trouble," Trump told reporters when asked about Israel's offensive.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Trump

US

Hamas

Trouble

Hostages

Human

Shields

