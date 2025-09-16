News
Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-09-2025 | 09:44
Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Hamas would be in "big trouble" if they use hostages in Gaza as human shields during a new offensive launched by Israel.
"We'll wait to hear what happens, because I hear Hamas is trying to use the old human shield deal, and if they do that they're going to be in big trouble," Trump told reporters when asked about Israel's offensive.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump
US
Hamas
Trouble
Hostages
Human
Shields
