Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2

Lebanon News
30-09-2025 | 08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
0min
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2

Lebanon's Interior and Foreign Ministries announced that registration for Lebanese citizens residing abroad to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections will open on October 2 and run until November 20, 2025.

The joint statement highlighted that the move comes as part of ongoing coordination between the two ministries to ensure the best administrative and technical conditions for Lebanese expatriates to take part in the crucial constitutional process.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Voter

Registration

Ministry

