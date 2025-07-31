Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
31-07-2025 | 04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
0min
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

LBCI sources reported that renowned Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil has decided to represent Qatar in future international competitions, marking a major shift in her professional career.

The decision comes as part of Bassil’s aim to continue competing at the highest level in the sport of trap shooting

