Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament
World News
15-02-2026 | 10:45
Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Hamas to move forward with disarmament under his plan for postwar Gaza, and said members of his so-called "Board of Peace" had pledged $5 billion to the Palestinian territory's reconstruction.
"Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, ahead of a February 19 meeting of the board in Washington.
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Donald Trump
Hamas
Gaza
Board of Peace
