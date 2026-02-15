Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament

15-02-2026 | 10:45
Trump tells Hamas to proceed with &#39;Full and Immediate&#39; disarmament
Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Hamas to move forward with disarmament under his plan for postwar Gaza, and said members of his so-called "Board of Peace" had pledged $5 billion to the Palestinian territory's reconstruction.

"Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, ahead of a February 19 meeting of the board in Washington.

AFP
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Donald Trump

Hamas

Gaza

Board of Peace

