Following Baabda talks, Germany voices support for Lebanon in joint press conference

16-02-2026 | 05:51
Following Baabda talks, Germany voices support for Lebanon in joint press conference
Following Baabda talks, Germany voices support for Lebanon in joint press conference

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon stands firmly for “absolute peace” and rejects any conditions other than justice and the common good, saying the country can no longer bear the burden of conflicts and their consequences.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier following their talks at Baabda Palace, Aoun said Lebanon seeks only the interests of its people, national prosperity and a secure future for coming generations.

Drawing on Germany’s postwar experience, Aoun said even the most severe destruction and the worst consequences of wars can be overcome through a free and unified national will capable of rebuilding what has been destroyed.

Steinmeier said it had been eight years since his last visit to Lebanon, noting that significant developments had taken place during that period. 

He stressed the importance of reforms and of restoring citizens’ trust as well as the confidence of international partners.

He said Germany has been among the major supporters of Lebanon in development and international cooperation and will continue to stand by the country.

Referring to the wider regional context, Steinmeier said the Middle East is witnessing significant political movement, noting the recent release of hostages held by Hamas. 

He said Lebanon and Germany share a common interest in peace and stability, adding that calm and stability are essential for Lebanon’s internal security.

Steinmeier said the talks also addressed support for Lebanese state institutions, particularly the security forces. 

He noted Germany’s strong engagement in UNIFIL over the past two decades, adding that the eventual end of the mission would not mark the end of Germany’s support for Lebanon.

The German president said his visit also aimed to urge both Hezbollah and Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, calling for the continuation of Hezbollah’s disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.


