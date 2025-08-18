Speaker Berri tells US envoy Israeli withdrawal key to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri asked U.S. envoy Tom Barrack about Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its withdrawal from Lebanese territory to internationally recognized borders.



Berri stressed that such a step is the key to stability in Lebanon and an opportunity to launch reconstruction efforts, paving the way for the return of residents to their towns, in addition to securing support for the Lebanese Army.



Barrack said: “We discussed matters of concern to everyone — how to achieve prosperity in Lebanon, in the south, the north, and across the entire country, for all Lebanese.”



He added: “My meeting today with Speaker Berri was with a wise figure who has an extraordinary history, and we are moving in the right direction.”



Speaker Berri received U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus, and their accompanying delegation at the Ain al-Tineh residence, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and Berri’s media adviser Ali Hamdan.