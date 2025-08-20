Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

Lebanon News
20-08-2025 | 08:11
Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation
Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met in Ain al-Tineh with U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin and a bipartisan congressional delegation, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.
 
Discussions focused on developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the role of UNIFIL forces operating in southern Lebanon.

Berri raised the issue of renewing UNIFIL’s mandate, noting that the force has been present in southern Lebanon since 1978, with its mission expanded and its numbers increased in 2006 under Resolution 1701.

He stressed that despite these efforts, Israel continues to obstruct the implementation of international resolutions, launching wars, airstrikes, and violations not only in the area south of the Litani River—where Resolution 1701 applies—but across Lebanon.

The Speaker emphasized that while international and particularly U.S. mediation has sought to compel Israel to abide by international law and implement the ceasefire agreement tied to Resolution 1701, Lebanon is surprised by contradictory efforts from the very sponsors of these resolutions. 

He said such moves target UNIFIL’s presence and mission, despite the fact that the force’s five-nation framework is headed by an American general with a French deputy. “How can those tasked with enforcing a ceasefire and ending the war simultaneously undermine their own efforts?” Berri asked.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

Nabih Berri

Ain al-Tineh

United States

Markwayne Mullin

UNIFIL

Lisa Johnson

Resolution 1701

