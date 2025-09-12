Rubio to travel to Israel to show support

Middle East News
12-09-2025 | 09:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rubio to travel to Israel to show support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rubio to travel to Israel to show support

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will leave Saturday on a trip to Israel to offer support before French-led moves to recognize a Palestinian state, the State Department said.

Rubio will speak to Israeli leaders about "our commitment to fight anti-Israel actions including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state that rewards Hamas terrorism," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

US

Marco Rubio

Travel

Israel

Support

LBCI Next
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-07

Rubio to make first visit to Asia for ASEAN meeting

LBCI
World News
2025-06-25

Putin will not travel to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC warrant : Kremlin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations

LBCI
World News
2025-06-15

UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48

Palestinian VP says UN vote 'important step towards ending occupation'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Hamas says chief negotiator survived Israel strike in Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dual strategy in Syria: How Israel is cementing its Syrian foothold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Hamas says chief negotiator survived Israel strike in Qatar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:25

BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More