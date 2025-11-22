G20 'at risk', struggles to resolve global crises: Macron

22-11-2025 | 06:17
G20 &#39;at risk&#39;, struggles to resolve global crises: Macron
G20 'at risk', struggles to resolve global crises: Macron

The G20 group of major world economies is "at risk" as it struggles to tackle international crises, French President Emmanuel Macron told fellow leaders at a G20 summit in Johannesburg.

"The G20 may be coming to the end of a cycle," he told the gathering, which was boycotted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We are struggling to resolve major crises together around this table," Macron said, warning: "The G20 is at risk and we are not collectively mobilising towards some priorities."

AFP

