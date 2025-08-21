Lebanese Parliament Committee secures $40 million for road expansions along Jounieh Highway

The head of Lebanon's Parliamentary Committee on Public Works, Energy, and Water, MP Sagih Atieh, said Thursday the committee's latest meeting was “constructive,” with major progress on infrastructure and transport issues.



Atieh announced that the Public Works Ministry has secured nearly $40 million in funding for land acquisitions and expansions along the Jounieh Highway.



He said studies by the Council for Development and Reconstruction have been completed, and work is expected to begin within a month at the northern entrance of Beirut, a move he described as a “historic achievement at the right time.”



On public transport, Atieh said the ministry pledged to provide 30 additional buses to districts across Lebanon, not just Beirut. He also pointed to an anticipated Chinese grant of around 100 buses, expected to arrive soon.



The committee also discussed the tendering of the Qlayaat Airport project and Jounieh’s tourism port, in addition to road safety measures. Atieh noted that traffic signs will be updated by September in a bid to reduce accidents.