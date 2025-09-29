Lebanese Sports Minister highlights youth challenges at UN headquarters

Lebanon’s Youth and Sports Minister, Nora Bayrakdarian, reaffirmed her country’s commitment to empowering young people during a United Nations gathering marking the 30th anniversary of the World Program of Action for Youth.



Speaking at U.N. headquarters, Bayrakdarian underscored Lebanon’s “firm commitment to policies and programs that strengthen youth capacities, provide a safe and stimulating environment, and enable them to express their views and participate as true partners in development and decision-making.”



She described Lebanese youth as “the cornerstone of the country’s national, social and cultural fabric,” praising their persistence in innovation and their determination to build a more just and stable future despite the nation’s complex challenges.



Bayrakdarian highlighted the accomplishments of many young Lebanese in diverse fields but warned that the existential challenge remains in providing real opportunities while shielding them from “the repercussions of repeated Israeli attacks,” which she said have devastated the economy, driven up unemployment, and forced many young people to emigrate in search of safety and work.