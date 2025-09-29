Lebanese Sports Minister highlights youth challenges at UN headquarters

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 03:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Sports Minister highlights youth challenges at UN headquarters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Sports Minister highlights youth challenges at UN headquarters

Lebanon’s Youth and Sports Minister, Nora Bayrakdarian, reaffirmed her country’s commitment to empowering young people during a United Nations gathering marking the 30th anniversary of the World Program of Action for Youth.

Speaking at U.N. headquarters, Bayrakdarian underscored Lebanon’s “firm commitment to policies and programs that strengthen youth capacities, provide a safe and stimulating environment, and enable them to express their views and participate as true partners in development and decision-making.”

She described Lebanese youth as “the cornerstone of the country’s national, social and cultural fabric,” praising their persistence in innovation and their determination to build a more just and stable future despite the nation’s complex challenges.

Bayrakdarian highlighted the accomplishments of many young Lebanese in diverse fields but warned that the existential challenge remains in providing real opportunities while shielding them from “the repercussions of repeated Israeli attacks,” which she said have devastated the economy, driven up unemployment, and forced many young people to emigrate in search of safety and work.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Sports

Minister

Youth

Challenges

UN

Headquarters

LBCI Next
PSP official calls on Hezbollah to undertake a 'comprehensive review' of their entire path
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Lebanese Youth and Sports Ministry moves to regulate free flight sports with new licensing rules

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-22

President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

MP Bassil urges government to implement expat voting law

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

PSP official calls on Hezbollah to undertake a 'comprehensive review' of their entire path

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Iran says it will respond to re-imposition of UN sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-13

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More