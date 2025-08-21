Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Thursday afternoon at the Grand Serail the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Diodato Abagnara, and discussed UNIFIL's efforts in the south to enhance security and stability.



In addition, Salam and Abagnara discussed the prospect of cooperation with the Lebanese Army to extend the authority of the state and implement Resolution 1701, as well as the upcoming decision by the Security Council later this month regarding the renewal of its mandate.