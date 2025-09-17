At least 50 Sudanese refugees dead in Libya shipwreck: IOM

At least 50 Sudanese people have died off the coast of eastern Libya after their boat caught fire, an International Organization for Migration spokesperson told AFP on Wednesday.



"The tragic incident took place when a rubber boat carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off the coast of Tobruk, Libya, while en route to Greece," the spokesperson said. "At least 50 lives were lost."



The IOM said in a post on X that the shipwreck occurred on Sunday.



AFP